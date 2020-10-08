Home

Setchfield Alwyn (Keith) Passed away peacefully at home
after a short illness on
24th September 2020
aged 88 years.

Beloved Husband of Rosemary,
loving Father of Cheryl and Tony.
Much loved Grandad of Leise,
Gianni, Tony and Adam and a
Great Grandfather.

Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
may be made to Macmillan.

All further enquiries to
Central England Co-Operative Funeralcare,
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ
Tel:- 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
