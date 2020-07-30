|
THOMPSON Andrew Passed away on
3rd July 2020, aged 45 years.
A much loved Father to Aidan, Regan, Imogen-Leigh, Rhylee and Elley.
Also a loving Son, Brother and Uncle,
he will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Thursday 6th August 2020
at Christ the Carpenter Church, Dogsthorpe, with the interment to follow at Eastfield Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 30, 2020