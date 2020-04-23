Home

Ann Barraclough

Notice Condolences

Ann Barraclough Notice
BARRACLOUGH (née Lubbock)
Ann Of Peterborough passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020 at
Sue Ryder Home Thorpe Hall.
Beloved Sister of Pat and Sally,
Sister-in-law of Chris and the late John and a dear Aunt, Great Aunt,
Great Great Aunt and friend of many.
A private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent
Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
