BARRACLOUGH (née Lubbock)
Ann Of Peterborough passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020 at
Sue Ryder Home Thorpe Hall.
Beloved Sister of Pat and Sally,
Sister-in-law of Chris and the late John and a dear Aunt, Great Aunt,
Great Great Aunt and friend of many.
A private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent
Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020