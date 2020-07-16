|
Hopkins Ann Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at Broadleigh Care Home, aged 87 years.
Now lovingly reunited with her late husband Fred and son Ian. She will be sadly missed by her sons Trevor and Malcolm, loving Mother-in-law to Linda, and a cherished Nan & Great Nan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.
Due to the current circumstances a funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 23rd July 2020 for close family only. Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Dementia UK in Ann's memory.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020