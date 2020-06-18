Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Ann Sieley

Ann Sieley Notice
Sieley Ann Hettie Passed away peacefully at Park Vista Care Home on Saturday 6th June 2020, aged 84 years.
Devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Wife to the late Dennis Sieley.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.
Due to social restrictions, a private funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on Tuesday 23rd June at 11:30am.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 18, 2020
