Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Clements

Notice Condolences

Anna Clements Notice
Clements Anna Doreen Passed away at home,
aged 77 years.
Now lovingly reunited with
her late husband Kenneth.
Loving mother to Neil and Adrian, mother-in-law to Kirsty and Sue, grandmother to
Grant, Megan and Lewis.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances
a funeral service will be held for
close family and friends only.
Family flowers only please,
donations, in lieu can be made to
the Stroke Association in
Anna's memory.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -