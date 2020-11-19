|
|
|
Clements Anna Doreen Passed away at home,
aged 77 years.
Now lovingly reunited with
her late husband Kenneth.
Loving mother to Neil and Adrian, mother-in-law to Kirsty and Sue, grandmother to
Grant, Megan and Lewis.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances
a funeral service will be held for
close family and friends only.
Family flowers only please,
donations, in lieu can be made to
the Stroke Association in
Anna's memory.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020