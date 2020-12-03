|
|
|
BURNHAM Anne Passed away courageously and peacefully on 19th November 2020,
aged 82 years.
Brilliant Mum, Mum in law, Sister,
Aunty, Nanna and Friend.
She will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th December 2020 for
close family and friends only.
A live webcast of the service will be transmitted for Anne's friends who cannot attend due to the
current restrictions.
Please contact the Funeral Director
for details.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made in Anne's memory at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/in-memory-of-anne-burnham.
All enquiries to Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB.
Tel: 017330426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020