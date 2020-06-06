Home

FREEMAN Anne Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
25th May 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved sister, sister in law and aunt, who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Due to current
restrictions a private funeral service will take place on Friday 12th June at Peterborough Crematorium.
Floral tributes welcome
and may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020
