Anthony Butler

Anthony Butler Notice
BUTLER Anthony Cyril
known as Tony Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the
19th December 2019 aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Betty, dad to Stephen and Heather, grandad
to Adele, Ryan and Abigail &
great grandad to Georgia.
He will be sadly and greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 1pm at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o R J Scholes Funeral Services 01778 380659.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
