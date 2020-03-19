|
|
|
CASBON Anthony Frank Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on the
28th February 2020
aged 90 years.
Devoted husband to Margaret, Loving father to Ruth & Michael, Oldest brother, Special grandad of Kathryn, Hannah, Suzanne & Christopher,
Also great grandad of Marley.
The funeral service will take place at 2pm on the Monday 30th March 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made to the
Royal Papworth Hospital Charity.
All further enquiries to
CEC Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel- 01733 76336
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020