|
|
|
Desiato Antonietta It is with great sadness
the family announce the peaceful passing of Antonietta at
Peterborough City Hospital on
30th October 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Giovanni,
loving mother of Olimpia, Yolanda,
Anna and Lizi and a much-loved
mother in law, nonna and nanny.
Due to current circumstances,
a private funeral service
will take place at St. Peter and
All Souls Roman Catholic Church on
Wednesday 18th November followed
by burial at Eastfield Cemetery.
Floral tributes welcome
and may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street,
Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020