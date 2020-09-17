|
WHITING Arnold Passed away peacefully on
9th September 2020 at Longueville Court Nursing Home, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Maxine,
and cherished dad to son Philip,
his partner Tina, and son Sam.
He was 'Uncle Arnold' to a wide extended family, all of whom he
loved dearly, and in turn
they all loved him back.
He will be greatly missed by a wide circle of friends within the
Salvation Army, and in Crowland
where he lived all of his life.
Due to current social distancing restrictions, a limited-attendance service will be carried out at Peterborough Crematorium
on 29th September at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, in memory of Arnold for Cancer Research UK will be gratefully received, and may be made directly, or sent to funeral directors
A Coley & Son, Quaker House,
West Street, Crowland, PE6 0EE.
Tel: 01733 211968.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2020