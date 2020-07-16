Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Service
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
12:30
Sacred Heart & St Oswald's Church
Committal
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
14:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Hunt

Notice Condolences

Arthur Hunt Notice
Hunt Arthur Edward Sadly passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 2nd July 2020, aged 83 years.
Devoted Husband, Father,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made to Just Giving Page using link
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/cancerwellbeingservice when prompted for message
please add
"In Memory of Arthur Hunt RIP"
The Requiem Services, for family only, due to Covid restrictions,
are taking place at
Sacred Heart & St Oswald's Church
on Monday 20th July at 12.30pm,
followed by a Committal Service at Peterborough Crematorium at 2pm.
Webcast link for Crematorium https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/
webcast-view Login /
Order ID: 40231 Password: pegvzeed
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -