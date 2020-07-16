|
|
|
Hunt Arthur Edward Sadly passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday 2nd July 2020, aged 83 years.
Devoted Husband, Father,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made to Just Giving Page using link
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/cancerwellbeingservice when prompted for message
please add
"In Memory of Arthur Hunt RIP"
The Requiem Services, for family only, due to Covid restrictions,
are taking place at
Sacred Heart & St Oswald's Church
on Monday 20th July at 12.30pm,
followed by a Committal Service at Peterborough Crematorium at 2pm.
Webcast link for Crematorium https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/
webcast-view Login /
Order ID: 40231 Password: pegvzeed
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 16, 2020