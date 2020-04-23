|
WILSON Arthur
(Tinny) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on the 7th April 2020, aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of
Pam for 60 years.
Loving Father of Kaye and Rita.
Father in law to Kevin and Steve.
Devoted Grandad to Kerry, Kris
Rhys and Lauren. Grandfather in law
to Jeff. Friend of Lizzie.
For further enquiries please contact: Central England Co-operative
Funeralcare. 1150 Lincoln Road,
Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020