SOUTHGATE Aubrey James Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on
25th October 2020, aged 91 years.
Beloved Husband of Lorna, Brother of Dennis and Brother-in-law of Edwin. Beloved Uncle of Jeremy,
Jane, Elizabeth and Catherine.
Long standing and much loved
member of Park Road Baptist Church, Park Road, Peterborough.
A private funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium, and a celebration of Aubrey's life will follow at Park Road Baptist Church at
a later date, in 2021.
Flowers may be sent to the Chapel of Rest at: Cooperative Funeral Services, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough.
Donations in lieu to be made for
Cancer Research UK.
All further enquiries to be made to Co-Operative Funeralcare, 541 Lincoln Road, PE1 2PB. TEL:- 01733 565415
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020