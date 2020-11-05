|
|
|
Barnett Audrey Passed away suddenly on the 21st October 2020,
aged 60 years.
Loving mother of Matthew and James.
Loving sister of Karen and
mother-in-law of Nicola and Kate.
Devoted grandmother of
Faye and Gwen.
Treasured friend, who will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
The funeral service will take place at
St Luke's Catholic Parish Church,
followed by committal at
Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 12.30pm.
Donations, in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service to
The Catholic Children's Society.
All further enquiries to
Central England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Fitzwilliam Street,
Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020