LAMYMAN Avis Lilian Passed away peacefully at
Thorpe Wood Care Home on 28th January 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Dennis,
a loving mum to Roger and Jill,
an adored grandmother
and great grandmother.
Avis will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to be held at 1.00pm on Friday 28th February at
Peterborough Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
East Anglian Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors,
31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020