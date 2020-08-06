|
Morrow Barbara Passed away suddenly at home on 20th July 2020.
Beloved Companion
of Malcolm.
Loving Mum of Alex and Susan.
Dearest Mother in Law of Trish.
Devoted Nan of
Marc, Jamie, Ryan and Jack.
Will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.
Flowers may be sent to the
Chapel of Rest.
Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to directly to the family for
Cats Protection League.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-Operative
Funeral Care
1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
TEL: 01733 225770
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020