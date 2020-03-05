|
|
|
PROCTOR Barry Passed away peacefully at
Cherry Blossom Care Home on
25th February 2020.
Loving husband of the late Pamela,
and adored by Julie and her family. Barry will be missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service at 12.00noon on Wednesday 18th March at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, for Cherry Blossom Care Home may be given at the service or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors
Ltd, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020