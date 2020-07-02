|
|
|
Cuthbert Bernard Passed away at Peterborough City Hospital on Sunday 21st June 2020, aged 78 years.
Loving husband to Kathleen.
Cherished dad to Lisa and father-in-law to Jason. Beloved grandad to Joe and Harry, and brother to Ron.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances,
a funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Monday 6th July 2020
for close family only.
Donations, if desired, may be
made in Bernard's memory to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 2, 2020