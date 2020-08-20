|
DYER BERNARD PATRICK of Marholm, Peterborough, passed peacefully away Friday 7th August, 2020,
aged 93. A former director of Perkins Engines, Peterborough.
Loving husband of Mary,
he leaves three sons, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Sadly pre-deceased by
his eldest son Peter.
Limited to thirty attendees, the funeral service is by invitation only. Burial to be at St. Mary's church, Marholm on Wednesday 2nd September at 1.30pm.
Flowers to Smith's Funeral Directors,
75 High St, Fletton, PE2 8DT
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020