|
|
|
MILLS Bernard John
(known as Maurice) Passed away on 03/10/2020
at home, aged 84 years,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved Husband of Anne,
Dad to Tracey and Jo, Grandad to Laura, Katie, George and Lois,
Father-in-law to John and Chris.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
A private family service will be
held in St Mary's Church,
Whittlesey followed by a burial
at Whittlesey Cemetery.
Enquiries may be made to
H E Bull & Son, Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020