Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Mills

Notice Condolences

Bernard Mills Notice
MILLS Bernard John
(known as Maurice) Passed away on 03/10/2020
at home, aged 84 years,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved Husband of Anne,
Dad to Tracey and Jo, Grandad to Laura, Katie, George and Lois,
Father-in-law to John and Chris.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
A private family service will be
held in St Mary's Church,
Whittlesey followed by a burial
at Whittlesey Cemetery.
Enquiries may be made to
H E Bull & Son, Tel: 01733 203573
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -