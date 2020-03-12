|
Henson Beryl Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on the 24th February 2020, aged 90 years.
Beryl will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, may be made at the service to Dementia UK.
All further enquiries to Central England Co-Operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX,
Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020