|
|
|
NEWELL Beryl Evelyn Passed away peacefully on
22nd July 2020 at
Tallington Lodge Care Home,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Tony with whom
she recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Loving mum to David and
Barbara, and a treasured grandma to Chris and Charlotte. Beryl will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will be private due to current circumstances. Donations,
if desired, in memory of Beryl for Tallington Lodge Care Home Residents Comfort Fund may be sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Tel. 01733 561128.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 30, 2020