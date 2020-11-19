Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Parrott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Parrott

Notice Condolences

Beryl Parrott Notice
Parrott Beryl Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 15th November 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 94 years. Loving sister of Brenda. Cherished aunt to Richard and Michael. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current circumstances a funeral service will be held for close family and friends only. All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -