|
|
|
Parrott Beryl Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 15th November 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 94 years. Loving sister of Brenda. Cherished aunt to Richard and Michael. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current circumstances a funeral service will be held for close family and friends only. All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020