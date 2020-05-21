Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Stratton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Stratton

Notice Condolences

Beryl Stratton Notice
Stratton Beryl Passed away tragically on 12th April 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor, mother of Kay and much loved aunt and cousin.

She will be dearly missed by
all her family and friends.

A private cremation to be held at Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Beryl for the Deepings Men's Group may be made direct to the charity or c/o

RJ Scholes Funeral Directors,
4 Horsegate,
Deeping St James PE6 8EN
(cheques payable to the charity)
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -