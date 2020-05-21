|
Stratton Beryl Passed away tragically on 12th April 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor, mother of Kay and much loved aunt and cousin.
She will be dearly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private cremation to be held at Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Beryl for the Deepings Men's Group may be made direct to the charity or c/o
RJ Scholes Funeral Directors,
4 Horsegate,
Deeping St James PE6 8EN
(cheques payable to the charity)
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 21, 2020