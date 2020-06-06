|
|
|
Peaks Betty Following the funeral service of the late Betty Peaks, the family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all the love and care shown to Betty by all of the staff during her time living at The Tudors Residential Home, Stanground. Thanks also to her dear neighbours in Fairfield Road, Fletton, for all their support and love given
to Betty over many years.
Special mention to Cyril, who was
a dear friend and companion.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 6, 2020