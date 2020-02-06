Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Werrington
Crowson House
Werrington, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE4 6LQ
01733 225770
Betty Unwin

Betty Unwin Notice
UNWIN Betty Diana Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital
on Wednesday 8th January 2020,
aged 91 years.
Loving Mother of Pat and Ben Unwin
Devoted Grandmother to Inka and Betty Florence Unwin.
The family have advised that colourful clothing maybe worn to the service.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 14th February 2020 at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please by request.
All further enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 6LQ.
Tel: 01733 225770.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
