Harwin Brenda Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 4th November 2020 at The Tudors
Care Home, aged 86 years.
Now lovingly reunited with her late husband Douglas. Cherished mum to Ruth, Paul, Mark, Ian and Malcom. Loving nan and great nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The family would like to thank all the staff at The Tudors for all the love and care they showed Brenda. Due to the current circumstances a funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium for close family and friends only. Flowers are welcome. All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB, Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020