Brenda Potkins Notice
POTKINS Brenda Passed away on the 4th July 2020
after a short illness aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony.
Mother of Clive, Lee, Tim and the late Kim. Mother-in-law to Fay and Debbie.
Grandmother to David, Marylyn, Connor, Simon and Oliver. Great grandmother to Freddie and Harry.
Brenda was the co founder of the Burns Unit Appeal.
Due to current restrictions
a private family service will
take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 16th July.
All enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,75 High Street, Fletton, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 9, 2020
