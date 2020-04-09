|
|
|
Runacres Brenda May Passed away peacefully at Florence House on Thursday 26th March 2020, aged 87 years.
Devoted wife to the late Tony Runacres and mother to Janet, Elizabeth, Adrian and Simon, with ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Brenda was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
A limited funeral service (apologies)
is being held at
Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 16th April at 2pm.
A memorial service will be held at Christ the Carpenter Church
at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations made in Brenda's memory will be given to the Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020