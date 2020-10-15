Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Stimson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Stimson

Notice Condolences

Brenda Stimson Notice
STIMSON Brenda
(née Sharpe) Passed away peacefully at home on 24th September 2020, aged 65 years. Beloved wife of Russell, much loved mother of Tanith and Rhiannon and step-mother to Charmaine. Also a loving nanny to Cherelle, Amir, Arshan, Bobby and Alexander. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October. Donations in memory of Brenda may be sent directly to the NSPCC or the British Heart Foundation, alternatively floral tributes welcome and may be sent
c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -