|
|
|
STIMSON Brenda
(née Sharpe) Passed away peacefully at home on 24th September 2020, aged 65 years. Beloved wife of Russell, much loved mother of Tanith and Rhiannon and step-mother to Charmaine. Also a loving nanny to Cherelle, Amir, Arshan, Bobby and Alexander. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October. Donations in memory of Brenda may be sent directly to the NSPCC or the British Heart Foundation, alternatively floral tributes welcome and may be sent
c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Peterborough PE2 8DT.
Telephone: 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020