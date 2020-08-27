Home

WESTON Mrs Brenda Maureen Weston passed away peacefully in Peterborough Hospital on 14th August 2020, aged 70, after her courageous fight with Parkinson's Disease.
Devoted wife of Peter,
loving mother of Brian, Granny to Zach & Isobel and devoted daughter of Monica Plant.
Sadly, due to the Covid-19 restrictions the funeral is limited to a small gathering.
No flowers by request but any donations welcomed for Parkinson's Disease UK or the Salvation Army.
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/brendaweston
Contact:
Peterborough Funeral Services
207 Broadway, Yaxley, Peterborough, PE7 3NT - 01733 245883
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2020
