Arch Brian Roy (Roy) Retired butcher, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 79 years,
on 17th June.
Beloved husband of Glennis.
Loving dad of Dave, Teresa and Neil. Father in law of Liz, Nigel and Rachel, grandad of Claire, Alex, Holly, Amber, Ben, Charlie, Polly and a dear brother.
Funeral at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 2nd July at 12.30 p.m. Family flowers only please.
Due to current circumstances, limited numbers. Donations for Macmillan Cancer in memory of Roy to Co-op Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrrington PE4 6LQ.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 25, 2020
