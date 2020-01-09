Home

Brian Callen

Brian Callen Notice
Callen Brian Passed away peacefully on Thursday 26th December 2019 at Longueville Court Nursing Home, aged 87 years.
Now lovingly reunited with
his late wife Filomena.
Beloved father to Andrew, Geoffrey, Susan and daughter-in-law Elaine.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 21st January 2020 at
St John's Church, Stanground at
12 noon followed by the burial at
Fletton Cemetery at 1:00pm.
All welcome.
Further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Peterborough Road, Stanground,
Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
