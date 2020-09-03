|
GILL Brian Suddenly passed away at home on
18th August 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Sue.
Much loved dad of Sonia, Mark
and Lisa. Dear grandad of Sam,
Charlie, Georgia, Ben and Louis.
A private family service will take
place on Friday 11th September
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions the family are inviting family, friends and neighbours to meet nearby the family home, West End, Langtoft at 12:20 p.m. to pay their respects to Brian as the funeral cortege leaves Langtoft.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be sent directly to
Motor Neurone Disease Association.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors. Telephone 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 3, 2020