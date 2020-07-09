Home

Brian Pitts Notice
PITTS Brian Peacefully passed away at home on 29th June 2020 aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Pat. Much loved dad of Jo. Brother of Mick and Les.
A private family funeral service will
take place on Monday 13th July at Peterborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only but if desired donations in memory of Brian for Vasculitis UK may be given via JustGiving: www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/brian-pitts
Enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on July 9, 2020
