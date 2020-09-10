|
|
|
SMITH Brian Passed away peacefully
on the 2nd September 2020,
at Peterborough City Hospital,
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Pat, cherished dad of Michelle, Neil and the late David
best ever grandad to Emily and
father in law to Chris and Alina.
Brian was a 'nice man' who will be missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be private
due to current circumstances.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Brian for Cancer Research UK
may be sent to
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd,
31 Dogsthorpe Road,
Peterborough, PE1 3AD
Tel. 01733 561128
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020