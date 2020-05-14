Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Stanground
Peterborough Road
Peterborough, Lincolnshire PE2 8RB
01733 426860
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Bollons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Bollons

Notice Condolences

Bryan Bollons Notice
Bollons Bryan Passed away peacefully on 29th April 2020 at home, aged 81 years.
Beloved father to Kevan, Zena
and Stuart. Cherished grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances
a funeral service will be held
for close family only
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations can be made to the
British Heart Foundation
in memory of Bryan.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -