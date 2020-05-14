|
|
|
Bollons Bryan Passed away peacefully on 29th April 2020 at home, aged 81 years.
Beloved father to Kevan, Zena
and Stuart. Cherished grandad
and great grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances
a funeral service will be held
for close family only
at Peterborough Crematorium.
Donations can be made to the
British Heart Foundation
in memory of Bryan.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Peterborough Road, Stanground, Peterborough, PE2 8RB,
Tel: 01733 426860.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on May 14, 2020