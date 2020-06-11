|
|
|
MOORE Carole
(née Vincent,
née Townsend) Passed away peacefully at home,
with family present, on
30th May 2020 aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Mick. Much loved
mum of Sarah, David and Jonathan
and step-mum of Daniel. Dear
mother-in-law of Eddie, Lynda and Charlotte. A proud and loving nannie and great nannie who will be
sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take
place on Monday 15th June at Peterborough Crematorium.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors on 01733 347474.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on June 11, 2020