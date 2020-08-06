Home

Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
Peterborough Crematorium
Carole Sansom
SANSOM Carole Ann (Cas) Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2020, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernie,
loving mother of Vicki and Steve
and a much-loved nan of William,
Zac, Tyler, Imarn and Esmae.
Private family service, due to current restrictions, to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on
Friday 14th August.
Enquiries to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
