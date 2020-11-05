|
HARNICK Catherine
(Cath) Aged 83 years.
Passed away peacefully at home
on the 30th October 2020,
following a short illness.
Beloved wife of Martin.
Much loved mum of Kevin, Ian,
Alison and Kathy. Mother-in-law of Donna, Joanne and Matthew.
Also a loving nan and great nan.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St. Luke's Church, Orton Malborne for immediate family to attend,
followed by a cremation.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for
St Luke's Church.
Enquiries to M J Claypole Funeral Directors, 37 Main Street, Yaxley
PE7 3LZ. Tel: 01733 240252.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020