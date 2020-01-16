|
|
|
Jarvis Cecil James Frederick Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on Saturday 21st December 2019,
aged 78 years.
Devoted father, brother,
grandad and friend.
Too dearly loved to ever be forgotten.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations may be made
at the service in Cecil's memory
to Guide Dogs for the Blind.
The funeral service is taking place at Peterborough Crematorium, on
Friday 24th January 2020 at 9am, followed by a wake at the
Royal British Legion, 210 Broadway, Yaxley, PE7 3NR.
Any enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020