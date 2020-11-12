Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Peterborough
Fitzwilliam Street
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 2RX
Charlotte Preston

Charlotte Preston Notice
PRESTON Charlotte Passed away peacefully on
27th October, aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of Raymond, dearest
step-mother of Julia and Richard, loving sister of June Hearn,
special grandma of Emily and James.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 24th November, at 2:30pm.
No Flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to be made for Macmillan, Peterborough Branch. All further enquiries to be made to Central England Co-Operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
