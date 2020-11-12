|
PRESTON Charlotte Passed away peacefully on
27th October, aged 88 years.
Devoted wife of Raymond, dearest
step-mother of Julia and Richard, loving sister of June Hearn,
special grandma of Emily and James.
The Funeral Service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 24th November, at 2:30pm.
No Flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to be made for Macmillan, Peterborough Branch. All further enquiries to be made to Central England Co-Operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough,
PE1 2RX. Tel:- 01733 763366
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020