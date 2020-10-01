|
|
|
HERD Christine
nee Marshall Passed away on
20th September 2020
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife to Leslie,
mother to Ged, Moira and Giles. Grandmother to Jake, Riah and Sophie and great grandmother to Charlotte. She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 7th October 2020
adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Cancer Research are welcome.
All enquiries to
Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX.
Tel: 01733 763366.
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2020