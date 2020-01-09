Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smiths Funeral Directors
Churchview House, 75 High Street
Fletton, Cambridgeshire PE2 8DT
01733 347474
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Marriott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Marriott

Notice Condolences

Christine Marriott Notice
MARRIOTT Christine Peacefully passed away on
27th December 2019, aged 78 years. Loving partner of Khan.
Cherished mum of Graham and Dink. Devoted nan and great nan, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Christine's life will take place at Peterborough Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by burial at Eastfield Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, however,
donations if desired, may be made to
British Heart Foundation at the service or alternatively may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -