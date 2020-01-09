|
|
|
MARRIOTT Christine Peacefully passed away on
27th December 2019, aged 78 years. Loving partner of Khan.
Cherished mum of Graham and Dink. Devoted nan and great nan, who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Christine's life will take place at Peterborough Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by burial at Eastfield Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, however,
donations if desired, may be made to
British Heart Foundation at the service or alternatively may be sent to
Smiths Funeral Directors,
Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020