|
|
|
MILLAR Christine Peacefully passed away on
21st July 2020 aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of James. Much loved mum of Ian and Lisa and stepmother
of Antony, Susan and Janet. A dearly loved nan of Andrew, Jason and Connor who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 18th August at
St Peter's Church, Yaxley.
All enquiries to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House,
75 High Street, Fletton,
Peterborough, PE2 8DT.
Telephone 01733 347474
Published in Peterborough Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020